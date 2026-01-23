UP man cuts off part of his own foot for disability certificate to get into MBBS with NEET: Reports

A shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, where a 25-year-old man allegedly cut off a part of his own foot to obtain a disability certificate, which would help him get concessions for admission under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

According to media reports, the man was identified as Suraj Bhaskar, and the incident occurred on January 18 and was reported on Friday after an investigation was launched into a case of alleged assault on the 25-year-old NEET aspirant.

Bhaskar has a Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma), and he had initially registered a report by providing officials with false information, as per The New Indian Express report.

However, the holes in the story furnished by Bhaskar led to suspicion, and ultimately the truth was revealed.

Amputation to obtain PwD certificate?

Hindustan Times reported, citing police, that Bhaskar cut off part of his foot to obtain a Person with Disability (PwD) certificate.

His aim, allegedly, was to avail the concessions during admissions, including a lower qualifying percentile in competitive exams. Bhaskar has been preparing for NEET to pursue an MBBS degree.

HT’s report further stated that the police received information about an assault on Bhaskar, and according to the initial information provided to the authorities, his left foot had been chopped off, with only his heel remaining.

After the police registered an FIR against two unknown individuals based on Suraj’s complaint, an investigation was launched. However, soon the threads of Bhaskar’s story began to unravel, and the inconsistencies reportedly led to suspicion.

When the police investigated Bhaskar’s call records, they learned about his relationship with a woman, as per HT. Furthermore, upon questioning her and conducting a further probe, it was revealed that Bhaskar was determined to get into an MBBS course.