UP man Jahed Khan held for attempting to work with syndicated backed by Pakistan's ISI

A hotel waiter from Uttar Pradesh working in Hyderabad has been arrested by Medchal police after an investigation revealed he had been in regular contact with Pakistan-based militants through Instagram, sharing sensitive information about prominent individuals and security-related details in exchange for a promised opportunity to travel to Pakistan for terrorist training.

Jahed Khan, a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had migrated to Hyderabad in February this year and taken up employment as a waiter at Mubarak Hotel in the Medchal area, where he also resided. Despite the routine appearance of his daily life, police say he was simultaneously cultivating ties with ISI-backed operatives and had expressed a strong desire to join an organised criminal syndicate with links to Pakistan's intelligence network.

According to investigators, the Pakistan-based contact gave Jahed a series of tasks to prove his commitment, asking him to gather and pass on specific information in return for facilitating his passage to Pakistan. Police found that Jahed followed through, sharing VIP-related information as well as certain security details with his handlers.

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Officers also discovered that Jahed had been watching terrorism-related videos and posting photographs of himself posing with guns on social media, which investigators said reflected a clear attraction to extremist ideology.

During the arrest, police seized one mobile phone and two imitation pistols. The phone is said to contain Instagram reels, WhatsApp chats, voice calls, and screenshots that are now being examined by police alongside intelligence and counter-intelligence officials. Authorities are also working to retrieve deleted content from the device.

Investigators have established that the individual Jahed was in contact with is currently active in carrying out terrorist activities within Pakistan.

A case has been registered, and Jahed has been sent to remand. Medchal police have indicated they plan to take him into custody again for further questioning as the investigation deepens.