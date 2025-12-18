Up Man Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Their Remains In River

Jaunpur: The hunt for a missing elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has unravelled into a horrific double murder, exposing a grim family dispute that turned deadly. Police have arrested Ambesh, an engineer, for allegedly killing his parents, Shyam Bahadur (62) and Babita (60), dismembering their bodies with a saw and disposing of the remains in a river.

Investigators say tensions had been simmering in the household over Ambesh’s marriage to a Muslim woman, whom his parents reportedly refused to accept. Though Ambesh and his wife later decided to separate, he was in need of money to pay alimony and approached his father for help. Police allege that his father’s refusal sparked a final confrontation, culminating in the brutal murders.

Missing Complaint Filed

On December 13, Ambesh’s sister, Vandana, approached the Zafarabad police station in Jaunpur to report her parents and brother missing. She told the police that Ambesh had called her on December 8, claiming their parents had left home after a heated argument and that he was setting out to search for them. Soon after that call, his phone went unreachable, and Vandana failed to make any further contact with him, reportedly.

With no word from any of them, she eventually lodged a formal complaint, prompting the police to launch a search. Investigators grew wary of Ambesh’s account, particularly after his phone remained switched off. About a week later, when the police traced and detained him, Ambesh reportedly broke down during questioning and confessed to the crime, as per reports.

Dispute Over Marriage

As per NDTV reports, Shyam Bahadur, a former Railway employee, and his wife Babita were parents to four children—three daughters and a son. Their son Ambesh had married a Muslim woman around five years ago, a union his parents strongly opposed. They reportedly made it clear that they would not allow their Muslim daughter-in-law to live in their house.

Although the couple went on to have two children, Shyam Bahadur continued to bar Ambesh from bringing his wife home and repeatedly pressured him to end the marriage. According to Ambesh’s statement, the persistent opposition eventually wore him down. He later told his wife they should separate, to which she agreed, seeking an alimony amount of ₹5 lakh.



Argument Over Money That Turned Into A Murder

Ambesh had reportedly agreed to dissolve his marriage under pressure from his parents and needed ₹5 lakh to pay the alimony. Police say he had been living in Jaunpur for the past couple of months and approached his father on December 8, seeking financial help. When Shyam Bahadur allegedly refused, an argument broke out between Ambesh and his parents.

According to investigators, the confrontation turned violent when Ambesh struck his mother, Babita, with a sil batta, a heavy stone grinder. As she cried out in pain, Shyam Bahadur began shouting for help and attempted to raise an alarm. Before he could do so, Ambesh allegedly attacked him as well, repeatedly hitting him on the head. The elderly couple succumbed to their injuries shortly thereafter.

After the killings, police say Ambesh allegedly set about erasing any trace of the crime. He first searched for a large bag to dispose of the bodies but, failing to find one, turned to smaller sacks lying in the garage. Investigators said this led him to dismember the bodies to make them fit. Using a saw found on the premises, he allegedly cut the bodies into six parts, packed them into the sacks, placed them in the boot of his car, and disposed of them in a nearby river at daybreak.

Soon after, Ambesh called his sister, Vandana, and claimed their parents had left home following an argument and that he was heading out to look for them. He then switched off his phone, cutting off all contact.



His Final Confession

As per the reports, Ambesh was missing for almost a week post his call to Vandana. In the meantime he roamed around and kept his phone off. His response on asking him about the whereabouts of their parents was evasive.

Eventually, the matter was reported to the police. During questioning, he first attempted to mislead investigators, but later broke down and admitted to killing his parents.

Following the confession, police launched a search for the bodies. A portion of Shyam Bahadur’s remains was recovered, along with the saw used to dismember the bodies and the grinding stone believed to be the murder weapon. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said a team of divers has been deployed to search the river for the remaining body parts, which are expected to be recovered soon.