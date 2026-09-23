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  • /UP man kills wife, 2 priests, took 3 children hostage shot dead in encounter

UP man kills wife, 2 priests, took 3 children hostage shot dead in encounter

A man allegedly shot his wife and two priests before taking his three children hostage in Azamgarh, where he and his son later died of their injuries during a police operation, officials said.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
UP man kills wife, 2 priests, took 3 children hostage shot dead in encounter
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