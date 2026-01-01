UP Man Missing Since 1997 Returns Home After 28 Years To Collect SIR Documents

In an Unusual turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, an elderly man returned home after 28 years for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The scene unfolded in UP’s Muzaffarnagar after an elderly man named Sharif made an unexpected return to his hometown to complete his documents for the ongoing SIR process.

Sharif moved to West Bengal in 1997 after his wife passed away and remarried in West Bengal’s Asansol, reports ANI.

According to Sharif’s nephew Aklim, “Elderly Sharif's Nephew Aklim says, "... Sharif is the younger brother of our father, lost his wife in 1997, and later remarried in Bengal. At that time, only landline phones were available, and I gave him three contact numbers. After that, he disappeared”, quotes ANI.

Sharif lost contacts with his family and never managed to return, according to his family in Muzaffarnagar, when they attempted to reach out to him in 2011 and made searches across Bengal’s Asansol, but ‘no one knew of him’, the family assumed he had passed away.

#WATCH | Muzaffarnagar, UP: Elderly Sharif's Nephew Aklim says, "... Sharif is the younger brother of our father, lost his wife in 1997 and later remarried in Bengal. At that time, only landline phones were available, and I gave him three contact numbers. After that, he… https://t.co/82Jk3s9kqG pic.twitter.com/EnLfpvNAgz — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

“Even in 2011, when I searched in Asansol, no one knew of him, and we assumed he had passed away.”, said Sharif’s nephew Aklim.

The Cinematic drama unfolded when Sharif made an unexpected return after nearly 20 years, according to Sharif’s nephew Aklim, “After nearly 15–20 years, my younger brother informed me that Uncle Sharif had returned. At first, I could not believe it, but seeing him confirmed he was alive.”, quotes ANI.

Initially, the family could not believe it, but after Sharif made his appearance, everyone was left shocked. Neighbours and relatives gathered to meet Sharif.

The elderly man made a surprising return to complete his documents, “He came to complete official documents... The BLO asked for originals, which we agreed to send.”, said Aklim.

This surprising event highlights how the need for documents brought an unexpected twist, reuniting the family even after 28 years.

The ongoing SIR process has unexpectedly revived presumed-dead connections, bridging long-lost family ties.

(with ANI inputs)