topStoriesenglish2566718
NewsIndia
RAPE

UP Man Rapes Girl, Films Act, Forces Her Into Sex For A Year: Police

The video turned up on social media Thursday after which the family members of the 16-year-old girl came to know about it, the SP said, adding that Khan has been arrested.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:39 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP Man Rapes Girl, Films Act, Forces Her Into Sex For A Year: Police

Bhadohi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl of a village here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the accused, Shakeel Khan, even recorded the act of rape in his mobile phone, and blackmailed the girl into having sex with him for more than a year.

The video turned up on social media Thursday after which the family members of the 16-year-old girl came to know about it, the SP said, adding that Khan has been arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?