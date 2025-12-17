UP Man Taken Into Custody For Killing Wife, Two Daughters For Not Wearing Burqa

Uttar Pradesh: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has been accused of killing his wife and two young daughters after an alleged dispute linked to her not wearing a burqa, police said.

The matter surfaced nearly a week after the woman, Tahira (35), and her daughters Shareen (14) and Afreen (6) were reported missing. On Tuesday, the village head alerted the police, prompting an investigation. Suspicion soon fell on the husband, Farooq, who was taken into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, Farooq allegedly confessed to the crime, telling investigators that he had killed his wife and daughters and buried their bodies in a pit dug inside their house. Acting on this information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police NP Singh rushed to the spot and recovered the three bodies from the pit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to preliminary findings, the incident followed a domestic argument after Tahira asked her husband for money. Police said the woman left for her parents’ home without wearing a burqa, which reportedly angered Farooq, who felt his “honour” had been tarnished. About a month later, he brought her back home and allegedly carried out the killings before concealing the bodies.

Farooq remains in police custody, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said a pistol and cartridges believed to have been used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

Police maintain that initial investigations point to a domestic dispute, and further inquiries are underway to establish the full sequence of events.