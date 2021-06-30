हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

UP man threatens to blow up police stations over bad roads in his area, arrested

File photo

New Delhi: In a bizarre case, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur was arrested on Tuesday for issuing threats to blow up two police stations as he was irritated with the bad road conditions in his area.

As per officials, the man identified as Lakshmi Kant Dubey threatened to blow up two police stations if roads between Rampur and Kathvatia were not repaired by October.

"The accused put up notices on the boards of Rampur and Sureri police stations," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

Initially, a case was registered against unidentified person(s). later the police recognised Dubey as the man behind the threat.

