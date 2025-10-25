UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Narrowly Escapes Car-Truck Collision On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Orders Safety Review

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development, Baby Rani Maurya, had a narrow escape from a serious road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway late on Friday night when her official car was hit by a truck. Although the vehicle was badly damaged, the Minister escaped without injury, thanks to the swift action of her driver.

The accident has led the Minister to order authorities to take stringent, immediate actions to improve safety and re-examine protocol on the busy highway.

Truck Tyre Burst Causes Collision

The crash took place along the 56th-kilometre mark in the Firozabad district while the Minister was on his way back from Lucknow after visiting official functions at Hathras.

A mechanical fault on a truck moving ahead of the Minister's convoy caused the collision:

Cause: A lorry that was traveling in the same lane (because traffic was diverted onto a single carriageway) experienced a sudden tyre burst.

Impact: The lorry lost balance, skidded, and rammed into Minister Maurya's vehicle.

Escape: Quick thinking by the driver saved a more disastrous accident from occurring, although the vehicle was badly damaged.

Aftermath: Police promptly arrived on the scene, impounded the truck, and arranged for the Minister to proceed to Lucknow in another vehicle.

Call For Firm Expressway Safety Measures

After the near-calamity, Minister Maurya prioritized improving the safety deficiencies on the state's main highway system.

She has directed officials to introduce proactive surveillance and quick response systems to avoid accidents in the future, indicating an imminent overhaul of expressway safety procedure.

Accident Claims Three Lives In Varanasi

The report is accompanied by reports of an independent, fatal crash in the state. Three individuals died on Wednesday afternoon in Varanasi when a motorcycle crashed into a truck at Tengra Mod in the Ramnagar police station district.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Atul Anjan, confirmed the accident, saying that the bodies of the victims were sent to the mortuary immediately, and an investigation into the truck-bike crash is underway.

