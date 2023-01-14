UP: Muslim trader brutally beaten, stripped naked for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Delhi-Moradabad express train

A brass trader stripped naked and brutally beaten up by two men allegedly for not chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans on Thursday, news agency ANI reported today.

The incident tool place when the trader, Asim Hussain, was returning from Delhi to Moradabad on the Padmavat Express train. The businessman identified as Asim Hussain is a resident of Moradabad.

Some people, who borded train at the Hapur station, started attacking him in the moving train. They asked him to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. The victim said that the attackers grabbed his beard and started called him a thief 'for no reason'.

The video of the entire incident has now gone viral on social media.

*trigger warning*



mob lynching, the favorite act of india's majority in full public display: pic.twitter.com/aoZKVXRXqX — . (@ibblis666) January 6, 2023

The attackers asked him chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Victim Asim Hussain said that the attackers wanted him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', but when he refused to do so, they attacked him and started beating him with belt till he became unconscious. They even stripped him off his clothes. There were a lot of people in the train, however, no one came to his rescue and when the train reached near Moradabad station, someone threw him from the train even before the train reached the platform.

He somehow managed to reach home with the help of an acquaintance, however, out of fear, he did not file a complaint. But someone on the train made a video of the whole incident and made it viral. After the video went viral, the victim also came forward and complained about the incident that happened to him.

Two accused arrested from Bareilly

The CO of GRP Moradabad revealed that two youths involved in the attack have been arrested by the police at Bareilly railway station. The entire matter is being investigated. According to the police, action will be taken on the complaint made by the victim. The incident is being investigated seriously. On the other hand, after the video of the incident went viral, the scared victim came forward and narrated the incident, raising questions about the safety of the passengers on the train.