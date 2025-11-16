Advertisement
SONBHADRA

UP: NDRF, SDRF Intensify Operations After Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra; Families Wait In Anguish

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams remain engaged in an intensive operation that began after a section of the mine caved in on Friday.

Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
NDRF conducts night-time Rescue Operation at collapsed Sonbhadra quarry

Rescue efforts continued on Sunday at the stone mine collapse site in Sonbhadra, where several people are feared trapped under the debris.

An accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a stone mine collapsed, leaving around 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris.

According to officials, one body has been recovered so far as rescue teams continue operations at the site.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash said senior officials and specialised teams are on the ground.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and Commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible. It is not possible to quote any figures at this time," he said.

Among those waiting anxiously is Somnath, the father of two of the workers trapped inside.

"Two of my sons are trapped. My three sons had come here to work. One was operating a tractor, the other a compressor, and the youngest son was downhill, who is safe. It's been twenty-four hours since we received any information about the two of them. What can I even say? My mind is not working," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia said in a video message, "On 15th November, in Sonbhadra district, a stone mine collapse incident was reported. Workers are feared trapped here. NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Sonbhadra Police, and Fire Department teams are on the scene to rescue the people. Operation is underway..."

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts.

Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.

Further details are awaited.

