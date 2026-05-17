UP News: Four dead, two critical after drowning incident in Yamuna near Fatehpur

FATEHPUR: Four youths drowned in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Sunday, while two others were rescued in critical condition, police said. The tragic incident took place in Kunuwa Ka Dera village under the Lalauli police station area when six youths entered the river for bathing and were swept away into deep water.

According to police officials, information about the drowning incident was received through UP 112 around 1:30 p.m., following which police teams and local divers rushed to the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation. Additional Superintendent of Police Gyan Prakash Rai said that six youths, aged between 18 and 20 years, had drowned while bathing in the river.

"On May 17, at around 1:30 p.m., information was received through UP 112 that six youths had drowned in the Yamuna River. Acting swiftly, teams from UP 112 and Lalauli police station reached the spot and initiated rescue operations with the help of local divers," he said. Police identified the deceased as Haseebuddin, Shahid, Ansh and Shan, all residents of Tapni village. Officials said the four died on the spot due to drowning.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The remaining two youths were rescued from the river by local divers and villagers. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical. The bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

The incident triggered grief in Tapni village, where the victims’ families and residents gathered in large numbers after receiving the news. Local authorities said further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident is underway. Police officials have appealed to people to remain cautious while entering rivers and water bodies, as water levels and currents can be unpredictable.