UP news update: Four-year-old deaf and mute boy falls into 40 feet deep borewell, rescue operations on

UP latest news: The boy is deaf and dumb and is unbale to respond. District magistrate Medha Rupam said a rescue operation has started and attempts are being made to reach the boy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it.
  • A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot.
  • All efforts are being made to rescue the child.

UP news update: Four-year-old deaf and mute boy falls into 40 feet deep borewell, rescue operations on

A four-year-old boy playing near an open borewell fell into it in the Kotla Sadat area in Hapur on Tuesday afternoon. Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as the news spread. The boy is deaf and mute and is unbale to respond. District magistrate Medha Rupam said a rescue operation has started and attempts are being made to reach the boy. "We have provided milk and oxygen to the child and night vision cameras have also been installed," she said.

The incident comes nearly a month after Tanmay Sahu, a boy in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh died after falling into into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. The rescue operation was started soon after the incident was reported, however, the boy had stopped responding.

Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and efforts are being made to rescue the child, who is stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell.

