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UP: Noida Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
UP: Noida Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath
Image Credit: File photo (Source- ANI)

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