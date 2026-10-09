/UP: Noida Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district as the ‘Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar’. Announcing the cabinet's decision on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing this mega greenfield project to the state.
"The UP Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub. Consequently, the Cabinet has also passed a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport as the Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," CM Yogi said.
#WATCH | Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub. Consequently, the Council of Ministers has also passed a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'..."— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
Jewar airport
Notably, the Jewar airport was officially inaugurated by PM Modi on March 28 this year. It is the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is located about 72 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, 52 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra.
The Noida airport is expected to benefit a vast region encompassing Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr, and Faridabad. Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been developed at an estimated investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft.
What else did CM Yogi say?
During the press conference, CM Yogi further said, "The impact of PM Modi's vision is visible today across regions ranging from Kashi to the banks of the Ganges. Success has been achieved in bringing every section of society... Under the inspiring guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister, local talent, traditional crafts, and indigenous capabilities have gained new recognition."
"Initiatives like 'Local to Global' and 'One District, One Product' have brought international acclaim to the state's handicrafts. By presenting gifts such as Kashi’s 'Gulab Meenakari' to the US President, Nizamabad’s black pottery to the Japanese Prime Minister, Kannauj’s perfume to the French President, and Lucknow’s 'Zari-Zardosi' work to dignitaries, the Prime Minister has elevated the prestige of the state's artisans and craftsmen...", he added.
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