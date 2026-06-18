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UP: ‘Nothing credible, only rhetoric’, Shivpal Yadav rejects SP split speculations

Amid escalating speculations over deep cracks in the Samajwadi Party (SP) resulting in a major split, veteran party leader Shivpal Yadav on Thursday dismissed it as mere political rhetoric and also mocked the two UP ministers for making baseless and frivolous claims. Shivpal Yadav rejected Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s claims on likely defections from the party and sought to turn the tables on him by recalling his past electoral records.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
UP: ‘Nothing credible, only rhetoric’, Shivpal Yadav rejects SP split speculations
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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