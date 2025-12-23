UP: One Injured As Two Trucks Crash Into Divider Amid Dense Fog Near Moradabad

UP: Two trucks rammed into a road divider amid dense fog on the Delhi-Lucknow highway near Katghar in Moradabad district early Tuesday morning, leaving one person with minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 5 am, when visibility was severely reduced by heavy smog. An onlooker, who was out for a morning walk at the time, said one truck first lost control and crashed into the divider, following which another truck also hit the divider moments later.

"There was very dense smog and no proper lighting on the stretch. Because of low visibility, the first truck hit the divider and the second one followed," the witness said, adding that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

A resident said accidents are frequent on this stretch of the highway, especially during the winter months.

"This is a regular issue here. Two to four accidents happen every month. The government should install speed breakers or take other safety measures," he said.

Cranes were deployed to remove the damaged vehicles and debris from the road. Traffic movement was temporarily affected but was later restored to normal after clearance operations were completed.

Further details are awaited.