UP: Overloaded tempo meets with fatal accident in Shahjahanpur, 3 die on spot

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district claimed the lives of three people, including two women, after a speeding dumper collided head-on with a passenger tempo near Kant town.

The horrific collision left several others seriously injured and triggered chaos on the State Highway, where traffic movement remained disrupted for hours following the incident.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kant police station when a dumper travelling at high speed from the opposite direction rammed violently into a tempo carrying passengers. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tempo was completely mangled, trapping several passengers inside the wreckage.

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Eyewitnesses said screams erupted immediately after the crash, prompting local residents to rush to the spot for rescue efforts.

With great difficulty, villagers and bystanders managed to pull the injured passengers out of the badly damaged vehicle before police and emergency teams arrived.

Three passengers, including two women, died on the spot due to the intensity of the impact. Four other passengers sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors stated that some of the injured remain in serious condition.

Police officials reached the scene soon after receiving information and launched rescue and traffic management operations. The accident caused a major traffic jam on the busy State Highway, with long queues of vehicles seen on both sides of the road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the tempo was carrying passengers far beyond its permitted seating capacity, which may have worsened the impact of the accident and increased casualties. Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are also investigating the role of the dumper driver and whether overspeeding or negligence led to the fatal crash. Further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation.