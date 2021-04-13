UP panchayat elections 2021: Campaigning ends for first phase of polling on April 15

Lucknow: The campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election, which will be held on April 15, ended on Tuesday (April 14). The eligible voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm on the polling day.

The counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections will take place on May 2.

Notably, the police in Bhadohi district arrested two panchayat election candidates for distributing money among voters, and one former block chairman for threatening balloters, according to officials. Arrests were made on Monday night, the officials told PTI.

Vipul Dubey, contesting for the post of Zila panchayat member from ward number 14 and Ajit Yadav from ward number 8, was caught red-handed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh reportedly said. The SP further said that cash and ATM cards were recovered from their possession.

Former block chairman Vinay Kumar Dubey was arrested for allegedly threatening people to cast their votes in favour of his sister-in-law Amrita Dubey, the SP added.

Last week, The Yogi Adityanath government had said that the candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections would be allowed to campaign only in groups of five. The state government ordered them to compulsorily wear masks while campaigning.

Among other measures, CM Yogi directed that not more than 100 persons will be allowed at a time in weddings and other functions in view of the spiraling COVID-19 cases.

Notably, one 81-year-old woman will be contesting the panchayat elections from the Kanpur district to ensure better facilities and development of her village.

Rani Devi of Rudrapur Bail village in Chaubepur block of Kanpur district told ANI, "I decided to contest the panchayat to ensure the development of my village. At this age, neither I have greed for any post, nor I am here to at the behest of any political party. I have decided on my own to contest the poll for the overall development of my village."

Rani Devi filed her nomination papers for Block Development Council (BDC) member.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV