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  • /UP shocker: Police claim Malkhana gold worth Rs 1 Crore 'melted in rain' and rest 'stolen by monkeys'

UP shocker: Police claim Malkhana gold worth Rs 1 Crore 'melted in rain' and rest 'stolen by monkeys'

In today's DNA episode, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes the bizarre claim by Uttar Pradesh Police that gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore melted in rainwater and the remaining ornaments were stolen by monkeys.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
UP shocker: Police claim Malkhana gold worth Rs 1 Crore 'melted in rain' and rest 'stolen by monkeys'
Image Credit: ChatGpt.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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