/UP shocker: Police claim Malkhana gold worth Rs 1 Crore 'melted in rain' and rest 'stolen by monkeys'

In a shocking incident from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the local police gave a bizarre excuse to the court regarding missing gold jewelry worth 1 crore rupees from their store room. The police claimed that some of the gold melted in the rainwater while it was drying on the roof, and monkeys stole the remaining ornaments from the police station.
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The incident has left the court and the public completely stunned. People are finding it hard to believe the explanation given by the authorities. The case involves valuable jewelry that was kept in the safe custody of the police store room, locally known as the malkhana. This store room is located inside the Sadar Kotwali of Lakhimpur Kheri. For seventeen long years, this jewelry was supposed to be protected by the police. However, when the time came to return it, the police presented a story that defies both science and common logic.
The entire matter came to light when the local court ordered the police to return the seized property to its rightful owners. Instead of producing the precious ornaments, the police gave a highly unusual response. They stated that the gold ornaments had become wet inside the store room. To dry these valuable items, the police staff allegedly took them out and placed them on the roof of the police station.
According to the police version, it started raining while the jewelry was still on the roof. They claimed that the rainwater was so powerful that it melted some of the gold pieces. To make matters even more shocking, the police added that monkeys arrived on the roof and stole whatever gold was left behind by the rain.
This legal matter dates back seventeen years. A case of dowry harassment was registered in Lakhimpur Kheri after the tragic death of a woman. Before the post-mortem examination of the deceased woman could take place, the police took possession of her jewelry. Following the standard legal protocols, these ornaments were deposited safely inside the official police malkhana.
The case continued in the court for nearly two decades. Finally, in the year 2024, the court delivered its judgment on the matter. The court acquitted the accused individual due to a complete lack of solid evidence. Along with the acquittal, the court issued a clear directive to the police department. The police were commanded to return the stored jewelry to the family with full respect and dignity.
When the court demanded the return of the jewelry, the police department presented this strange theory. They did not just give this answer verbally to the judge. The police actually submitted a written affidavit in the court containing these exact claims. They wrote down that some jewelry dissolved in the rain and monkeys took away the remaining items.
The list of missing jewelry is not small. It includes one expensive gold ring, one beautiful gold necklace, and ten valuable gold bangles. The collective market value of these missing ornaments is estimated to be around one crore rupees.
The police maintained that they were helpless because the rain and the wild animals destroyed the evidence. Interestingly, the police did not report anything about this monkey theft or melting gold for seventeen years. They only brought up this story when the court explicitly asked them to return the property to the family.
The logic presented by the Lakhimpur Kheri police completely contradicts basic science. According to established scientific facts, gold is classified as a noble metal. This means that normal environmental elements like water, air, or regular acids have absolutely no chemical effect on gold. Gold does not rust, and it certainly does not melt or dissolve when exposed to normal rainwater.
To melt or dissolve pure gold, scientists require a highly specific and dangerous chemical mixture. This chemical mixture is known as aqua regia, which is a combination of concentrated hydrochloric acid and nitric acid.
The claim by the police that ordinary rain in Uttar Pradesh melted one crore worth of gold jewelry goes against the laws of chemistry. It suggests that the rain water possessed miraculous chemical properties that do not exist anywhere else in the world.
As the investigation into the missing gold began, another major complication arose. When senior officials tried to fix responsibility, they looked into the records of the malkhana from that period. It was discovered that two home guards were deployed to guard the store room at that time. However, both of these home guards have passed away over the years. This means the police cannot question the direct handlers of the property.
Shailendra Singh Gaur, who is the advocate representing the victim's side, spoke openly about this situation. He stated that since the two posted home guards are dead, the entire responsibility falls on the state government. The advocate demanded that the state government must compensate the family for the massive financial loss of one crore rupees.
This case raises serious questions about the safety of public property inside police stations. The family of the deceased woman waited for seventeen years to get justice and receive their rightful inheritance. Instead of receiving their family heirlooms with respect, they were presented with a fictional story about gold-loving monkeys and melting metal.
If the secure store rooms of the police are not safe, the public will lose faith in the system. The disappearance of a gold necklace, a ring, and ten bangles worth one crore rupees cannot be ignored. The excuse of the police has turned a serious legal matter into a subject of disbelief.
The court must now decide how to ensure accountability and provide justice to the victims who lost their wealth while it was in police custody.
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