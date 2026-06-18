/UP shocker: Police claim Malkhana gold worth Rs 1 Crore 'melted in rain' and rest 'stolen by monkeys'

The incident has left the court and the public completely stunned. People are finding it hard to believe the explanation given by the authorities. The case involves valuable jewelry that was kept in the safe custody of the police store room, locally known as the malkhana. This store room is located inside the Sadar Kotwali of Lakhimpur Kheri. For seventeen long years, this jewelry was supposed to be protected by the police. However, when the time came to return it, the police presented a story that defies both science and common logic.