UP Police Launches 'Floating Chowki' To Boost Devotee Safety At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj- Watch

Mahakumbh 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police has introduced a floating police chowki to assist the millions of devotees attending the 45-day-long Mahakumbh Mela 2025 for the first time. The grand spiritual event began on Paush Purnima (January 13) with a massive turnout of pilgrims taking holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. This floating chowki is a unique initiative aimed at providing immediate assistance and ensuring the safety of devotees on the river. Positioned strategically, this mobile police unit will handle emergencies, offer guidance, assist with lost-and-found cases, and help maintain order during the festival.

Police patrolling on the ghats

The police have also deployed mounted patrols on horseback, with officers seen patrolling the ghats and nearby areas to provide a sense of security and ensure quick response in crowded spaces. Additionally, teams from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are stationed at the site to ensure the safety and security of devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela.

Traffic police have also put in place comprehensive arrangements and a detailed plan to manage vehicular movement smoothly and ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to the Mela Kshetra.

CM Yogi extends warm wishes

On Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared warm wishes with everyone taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025. In a post on his social media handle X, he congratulated the saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees participating in this grand gathering of faith, unity, and equality.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will go on until February 26. The upcoming important bathing dates are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).