UP police's witty reply to Elon Musk's tweet BREAKS internet - See post here

New Delhi: Elon Musk remains in the headlines for witty tweets and replies on his microblogging site Twitter. But sometimes other Twitter users outwit the Twitter owner with their replies. This time UP Police took on the microblogging site to reply to Tesla CEO's post and it went viral on social media.

Elon Musk on Twitter wrote "Wait, if I Tweet does that count as work?" to which the UP Police replied, " Wait, if @uppolice solves your problem over a tweet, does that count as work?" Sharing the screengrab of its own reply under Musk's Tweet UP police itself said that the solving problem on Twitter is counted as work.

UP police's tweet went viral on the social media giant and garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments expressing the users' amusement over UP police's reply. "Services of UP Police is now beyond limits," wrote one user, "beautiful reply by UP police," wrote another.