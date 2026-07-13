/Opinion: Self-interest, narrow-mindedness and the Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party's latest major political misstep was its hasty reaction to the Ayodhya offerings controversy. Without waiting for the facts to emerge, the party directly targeted the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP. However, it is a matter of record that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an autonomous body and has no institutional connection with the Central Government, the Uttar Pradesh Government, or the BJP. In its eagerness to find an issue against the Yogi government, the SP overlooked the fact that its statements were seen as hurting the sentiments associated with Ayodhya Dham, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and Sanatan faith. In its haste, the party mistook a snake for a rope. When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began reminding the SP of its own past actions while countering its allegations, the party appeared to have no effective response. In particular, it has struggled to address allegations regarding namaz/iftar on the steps of Hanumangarhi.