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  • /Opinion: Self-interest, narrow-mindedness and the Samajwadi Party

Opinion: Self-interest, narrow-mindedness and the Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party's latest major political misstep was its hasty reaction to the Ayodhya offerings controversy. Without waiting for the facts to emerge, the party directly targeted the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Opinion: Self-interest, narrow-mindedness and the Samajwadi Party
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