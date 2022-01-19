UP Polls: BJP to contest elections in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday (January 19) announced that the BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

The decision came after the BJP CEC meeting was held in Delhi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other leaders.

Today only, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is noteworthy that elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV