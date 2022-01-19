हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
up elections 2022

UP Polls: BJP to contest elections in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

The decision came after the BJP CEC meeting was held in Delhi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other leaders.

UP Polls: BJP to contest elections in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday (January 19) announced that the BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

The decision came after the BJP CEC meeting was held in Delhi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other leaders.

Today only, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is noteworthy that elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
up elections 2022UP pollsBJP
Next
Story

Goa polls 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP announce alliance

Must Watch

PT14M58S

News 100: Akhilesh Yadav's big announcement, will start Samajwadi Pension Yojana again