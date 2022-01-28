On Amit Shah's 'wrong home' remark to woo Jat voters, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary says 'not interested'

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday (January 28) turned down BJP leader Amit Shah’s indirect invitation for an alliance with his saffron camp and said that he (Chaudhry) is not interested in what Shah’s invitation and neither does he take it seriously.

“I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously.” ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

I don't take his (Amit Shah) invitation seriously. Western UP is not all about Jats. They're trying to create a further division. They don't talk about real issues but talk of 80-20 percent, Jinnah, Aurangzeb. We've taken a decision & will stand by it: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/5k1gm686jY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2022

RLD chief’s statement came in response to Amit Shah’s address to the Jat community on Wednesday during his campaign trail.

According to PTI, while talking to Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday on the upcoming assembly elections, Shah said the ideology of both the parties (BJP and RLD) and the Jat community is the same as both keep national interest first and have been fighting against ''invader" and that Jayant Chaudhary chose the "wrong home."

The Union home minister’s remarks are being seen as an indirect invitation for the RLD to join hands with the BJP for the upcoming UP Assembly Elections.

However, Jayant Chaudhary, who enjoys massive popularity among Jat voters in the Western UP, not only rebuffed Shah’s offer but also accused the saffron party of playing divisive politics.

“They're trying to create a further division. They don't talk about real issues but talk of 80-20 per cent, Jinnah, Aurangzeb. We've taken a decision and will stand by it,” said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, which holds 403 constituencies, will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of results will take place on March 10.

Live TV