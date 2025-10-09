UP: Private Jet Loses Control During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, Passengers And Pilots Safe

A private jet lost control during takeoff at Farrukhabad Airport in Uttar Pradesh and veered off the runway, coming to rest in nearby bushes. Fortunately, both pilots and passengers emerged unhurt.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A private aircraft lost control while taking off from the runway in Farrukhabad and collapsed in bushes nearby. The two pilots and passengers are safe. (Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/pWlZOl3rmG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025