UP: Private Jet Loses Control During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, Passengers And Pilots Safe
A private jet lost control during takeoff at Farrukhabad Airport in Uttar Pradesh and veered off the runway, coming to rest in nearby bushes. Fortunately, both pilots and passengers emerged unhurt.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A private aircraft lost control while taking off from the runway in Farrukhabad and collapsed in bushes nearby. The two pilots and passengers are safe. (Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/pWlZOl3rmG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025
