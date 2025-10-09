Advertisement
PRIVATE JET ACCIDENT

UP: Private Jet Loses Control During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, Passengers And Pilots Safe

A private jet lost control during takeoff at Farrukhabad Airport in Uttar Pradesh and veered off the runway, coming to rest in nearby bushes. Fortunately, both pilots and passengers emerged unhurt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP: Private Jet Loses Control During Takeoff In Farrukhabad, Passengers And Pilots SafePhoto: Zee

A private jet lost control during takeoff at Farrukhabad Airport in Uttar Pradesh and veered off the runway, coming to rest in nearby bushes. Fortunately, both pilots and passengers emerged unhurt.

 

