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Opinion | Yogi's temple model and the economics of faith

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that faith is not an economic burden but a form of capital. If recognised and nurtured, it can become a source of employment, investment and confidence. This approach is as significant from an economic perspective as it is from an ideological one.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Opinion | Yogi's temple model and the economics of faith
Image Credit: IANS. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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