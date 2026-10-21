At the foundation of this structure lie the construction or restoration of district-level dharamshalas, ponds and parking facilities. At the other end are investments running into thousands of crores of rupees at destinations such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Corridor. Faith, in this framework, becomes more than an emotion; it underpins an entire value chain encompassing construction, transportation, hospitality and handicrafts. Boatmen, flower sellers, guides and artisans who prepare prasad are all participants in an economy driven by the movement of pilgrims.