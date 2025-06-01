UP’s Village That Makes Women Blush – The Name Locals Whisper, Not Shout

Sultanpur: People proudly announce the name of their native village. Even if they settle in cities, their roots bring a sense of pride. But in one village in Uttar Pradesh, people, especially women, often hesitate to reveal where they come from. The reason? The name of their village triggers awkward laughter and embarrassment.

This is the story of Baalampur, a village in the Bhadainya block of Sultanpur district. The name sounds unusual, even comical, to many. While outsiders might find it funny, the locals have grown used to the reactions – some even feel proud of their village’s identity, despite the awkwardness attached to its name.

Story Behind the Name

Locals say the name has roots in a very old family tale. According to village elders, there were once three brothers – Puran, Balam and Mahesh. The places where they settled eventually became known as Puranpur, Baalampur and Maheshua. Named after brother Balam, Baalampur has held onto its identity ever since.

Though the story is innocent, the name often draws chuckles from those hearing it for the first time. Some villagers admit that it used to bother them. Now, they have grown immune.

However, it is not the same for everyone. Many women avoid saying the name of the village, especially after marriage, fearing embarrassment. Instead, they say they are from Pratapganj Bazaar, a nearby locality.

Pride or Problem?

Despite the embarrassment, many villagers do not want the name changed. They believe it is a part of their heritage. “Our ancestors lived and died here. This name is their memory. Why should we erase it?” asked one elderly resident of the village.

Some even wear the name with pride, arguing that the legacy behind the name matters more than how it sounds.

Baalampur is located about 17 kilometers from Sultanpur headquarters, near Durgapur Bazaar. It lies within the Bhadainya Block. Though Baalampur is not the only village with an unusual name in India, it stands out for the reactions it evokes and the dignity with which its people carry it.

Beyond the jokes and jibes, Baalampur is a typical Indian village – rooted in history, filled with stories and navigating modern identity with tradition. The laughter may not fade soon, but neither will the spirit of Baalampur.