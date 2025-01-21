UP School Holiday: Schools Closed Till Jan 25, Mirzapur Schools To Reopen Tomorrow- Check Update Here

UP School holiday: Due to cold waves and low temperatures, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather to make decisions about reopening. In some areas, the weather is still unfavorable, allowing students to enjoy holidays until January 25, 2025.

As per orders from District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, all schools in Ayodhya for classes up to 5 will remain closed until January 25, 2025. Students from classes 6 to 12 must attend classes from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This order applies to aided, recognized, and schools of all boards.

Mirzapur school set to reopen tomorrow

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for stormy rain and dense fog on January 22 and 23, predicting colder days ahead. Meanwhile, schools in Mirzapur are set to reopen tomorrow, January 22, 2025. Earlier, the District Magistrate had ordered the closure of schools from nursery to class 8 until January 21, 2025. However, teachers and staff were required to attend schools between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM to handle administrative tasks like DBT and U-DISE.

In other districts, schools have reopened, and students are returning to their classes as per the schedules provided by school administrations. The improving weather in some areas has allowed district magistrates to announce school reopenings.

Low visibility in Delhi

A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, reducing visibility and causing disruptions in train services. According to the IMD, Delhi’s minimum temperature today is 11 degrees celcius, with moderate fog in the forecast.

Rainfall is expected in parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23. The IMD also predicts rain in several North Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain normal, although a cold wave has been forecast.