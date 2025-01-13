UP School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Due To Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: A large number of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as the Maha Kumbh began with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious day of Paush Purnima. Triveni Sangam, the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, saw devotees taking holy dips and performing rituals on this special occasion. This year’s Maha Kumbh is particularly significant due to a rare celestial alignment that happens only once in 144 years. To ensure smooth traffic and the safety of visitors, traffic police have made detailed arrangements and implemented a proper plan for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a special day for those who value Indian culture and traditions, saying the grand religious event reflects India’s rich spiritual heritage. With so many people visiting and taking holy dips, students are wondering if schools are closed today and for next few days.

Mahakumbh 2024: Schools Closed in THESE districts

In Prayagraj, there is no official update on school closures for today. However, students should stay in contact with their schools, as authorities might switch to online classes if traffic is affected by the large crowds attending the Maha Kumbh.

Schools in Ghaziabad, including government, private, Anganwadi, and pre-schools, will remain closed for classes up to 8th grade until January 18, 2025, due to the severe cold wave. Schools are set to reopen on January 20, 2025. In Gorakhpur, all government, private schools, and Anganwadis will stay closed until January 14, with classes resuming on January 15. There is no official update yet about school closures in Allahabad. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools, as authorities might switch to online classes due to traffic concerns.

The Uttar Pradesh government has emphasized how Mahakumbh helps boost the local economy and promotes tourism worldwide. Events like this support local businesses and contribute to the state's and country's economic growth. Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to have a lasting impact on Prayagraj and nearby areas, creating new opportunities for jobs and trade.