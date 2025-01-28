UP School Holiday: Varanasi Schools Closed Till Feb 5; Online Classes To Continue Amid Maha Kumbh; Physical Classes To Resume From...

UP School Holiday: The District Magistrate of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered all schools up to class 12 to shift to online classes until February 5, due to heavy traffic caused by the ongoing MahaKumbh. As per the directive, offline classes for students from class 1 to 12 will remain suspended between January 27 and February 5. However, online classes will follow the regular schedule to ensure timely syllabus completion. The order, issued on January 26, applies to CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools in the region. Schools are permitted to conduct practical exams during this period, requiring students to attend only for practicals, while regular studies will remain online.

To manage the growing crowd and ensure smooth traffic, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya, Chandra Vijay Singh, ordered the closure of all government and private schools for students up to class 5 from January 23 to January 25, 2025. The decision was made to prioritize students' health and well-being. Since no new orders have been issued, schools in Ayodhya are set to reopen today. However, reports suggest some schools may continue with online classes this week. Students should stay in touch with their schools for accurate updates. Additionally, schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes up to 8 were closed earlier due to weather conditions until January 23, 2025.

Delhi temp

Delhi saw a drop in temperature along with chilly winds on Tuesday morning, compared to the past few days. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius, with a light fog covering some areas. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in Delhi on February 1 and expects foggy conditions to persist for four days starting January 28. During this period, the minimum temperature is predicted to range between 7 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.