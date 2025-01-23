UP School Holiday: Winter Vacation Extended Till Jan 25 In THIS District As Cold Weather Persists - Check Details

UP School Holiday: Amid a severe cold wave, the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur, Krishna Karunesh, has ordered the closure of all schools for classes 1 to 8 on January 22 and 23, 2025, to protect students from the harsh winter. Schools for classes 9 to 12 will remain open but will operate with revised timings from 10 am to 3 pm. Similarly, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya, Chandra Vijay Singh, has directed the closure of all government and private schools for students up to class 5 until January 25, 2025, prioritizing the health and well-being of children.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for stormy rain and dense fog on January 22 and 23, predicting colder days. Meanwhile, schools in Mirzapur are set to reopen on January 22, 2025. The District Magistrate had ordered the closure of schools from nursery to class 8 until January 21, 2025. However, teachers and staff were required to attend schools between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM to handle administrative tasks like DBT and U-DISE.

Patna schools closed till Jan 25

In Patna, District Magistrate Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting academic activities in all private and government schools, including Aanganwadi centers and preschools, before 9:00 AM and after 3:30 PM. The order applies to the entire Patna district from January 20 to January 25, 2025. Classes up to the 8th standard will remain closed and will resume on January 25, 2025.

More showers are predicted in national capital

The IMD has forecasted more light rain throughout the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 22 degrees celsius and 12 degrees celsius, respectively. In its Thursday morning update, the weather department also predicted that foggy conditions will persist for the next seven days, with the minimum temperature ranging between 8 degrees celsius and 10 degrees celcius.