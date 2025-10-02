UP: Security Heightened In Bareilly; Govt Imposes 48-Hour Internet Suspension, Deploys Drones

Security has been significantly increased in Bareilly division ahead of the Dussehra festivities, following recent clashes in the region. Police, PAC, and RAF personnel have been deployed across the streets of four districts, and drones are being used to monitor the area to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Police have been deployed at sensitive locations, including Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan events, all of which attract large crowds.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a 48-hour suspension of internet services, including mobile internet, broadband, and SMS services, effective from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 3 p.m. on October 4. Authorities stated that the move aims to maintain peace and public order, as social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and messaging services could be misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.

Bareilly Unrest

The Bareilly unrest erupted on September 26 after Friday prayers, when a large crowd took to the streets carrying placards and posters reading 'I Love Muhammad' while chanting slogans. The group marched towards Islamia Ground and Khalil School Chowk.

Police instructed the crowd to disperse when they began chanting "Nara-e-Taqbeer," but the protesters did not comply. Tensions escalated, and some individuals reportedly began throwing stones at police, prompting authorities to respond with a baton charge.

The baton charge led to a stampede-like situation, causing chaos in the area. During the unrest, rioters damaged at least two motorcycles and vandalised a local shop. The crowd eventually dispersed, leaving behind slippers, shoes, and stones scattered over a 200-metre radius near Khalil Tiraha.

Mastermind Behind Bareilly Unrest Arrested

On September 27, Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was taken into custody. His support for the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign had contributed to the unrest in Bareilly. Authorities reported that a large crowd had gathered outside his residence after a video he posted endorsing the campaign went viral, raising concerns of further disturbances.

Tauqeer Raza remains in 14 days’ judicial custody as officials continue to monitor the situation to prevent additional flare-ups.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others following the Bareilly unrest. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Board called for their immediate release and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the situation.

