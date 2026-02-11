UP set to unveil largest-ever state budget today, says deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to table what it describes as the largest budget in the state’s history today, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak saying the financial blueprint is aimed at improving the lives of women, youth, farmers and the poor.

Pathak said the record outlay is designed to give a major push to infrastructure and essential public services. He noted that the budget will prioritise strengthening water supply, electricity, roads, schools and hospitals, while accelerating the pace of overall development. According to him, the financial plan will play a key role in raising living standards and aligning the state’s growth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Pathak also indicated that healthcare will receive significant attention. He said the government plans to bolster the sector at every level, from primary health centres to advanced tertiary facilities and move further towards expanding quaternary care services across the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, the Deputy CM alleged that previous governments had left Uttar Pradesh lagging behind. He argued that under the BJP’s leadership, the state has shed its earlier image as a “BIMARU” state and emerged as an attractive investment destination, with higher per capita income and a revenue-surplus position.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna echoed similar sentiments, stating that the budget continues the government’s focus on key sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, students, workers and the underprivileged. He criticised the opposition for what he described as a lack of constructive engagement.

State minister Jayveer Singh credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership since 2017 for what he called a substantial expansion in the size and scope of the state budget. He said improved law and order and administrative execution have helped translate higher allocations into visible development on the ground. According to him, growing investor interest from within India and abroad reflects the state’s changing economic profile.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on February 9 and will continue until February 20. The budget for the 2026–27 financial year is scheduled to be presented today.

(with ANI inputs)