UP: Seven Cops Suspended For Negligence And Indiscipline In Bahraich

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh has suspended seven police personnel, including the in-charge of a police outpost, over allegations of indiscipline, negligence and harassment of people, officials on Sunday said.

This comes after an incident at the Jalim Nagar police outpost, located on the border of Lakhimpur district, within the jurisdiction of Motipur Police Station.

A truck crashed into the outpost during the night of January 2 and 3, completely destroying it, said police sources.

A case was registered following the incident and an investigation was initiated.

Earlier on Friday, Inspector General of Police (Devi Patan Division) Amit Pathak and the Bahraich SP

inspected the site.

Some irregularities regarding the behaviour of the police personnel at the outpost came to light during the inspection.

The conduct of the police personnel appeared suspicious in the preliminary investigation, prompting the SP to take immediate action.

As a result, seven police personnel, including police outpost in-charge Dinesh Bahadur, were suspended.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said it was revealed during the investigation that the police personnel at the Jalim Nagar outpost had unnecessarily harassed the truck driver and owner after the accident on January 3.

"The police's job is to assist the public, not to mislead them and create trouble. Every investigation is carried out under a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), but the SOPs were ignored in this case and the vehicle owner and driver were unnecessarily troubled," Tiwari told PTI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.