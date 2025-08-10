UP Shocker: Love, Loan And Murder? Woman Calls Lover, Kills Him With Husband

A devastating incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal led to police detaining a couple for allegedly torturing and murdering a 45-year-old man, Anish, at their home using tools like a screwdriver and pliers. While the victim’s family claims the murder was over a Rs 7 lakh loan, police suspect an extramarital affair as the motive behind the gruesome crime.

The victim, identified as Anish, and his father, named Mustakim, stated that his son was brutally killed. "They broke his hands and legs, stripped him. They called him to their home and murdered him," he said, NDTV reported.

Mustakim added that Anish’s wedding had been fixed, and he had gone to a neighbour’s house to demand the return of Rs 7 lakh he had lent them years earlier.

"They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it," Mustakim said.

The family members said that a severely injured Anish somehow managed to escape from Bhure’s house and reach his own home, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said police have registered the murder case. "We are registering a murder case and further action will be taken," Srivastava said.

Srivastava stated that the investigation revealed Anish’s neighbour, Raees Ahmed, and his wife, Sitara, had brutally murdered him.

"During questioning, we found that the victim, Anish, was in a relationship with Sitara. Raees and Sitara plotted Anish's murder, invited him over and then killed him," he said, NDTV reported.