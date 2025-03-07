Advertisement
UP Shocker: Man Alleges His Mother Killed By Siblings, Their Wives For Property

The police said that the woman died two years ago, and the poisoning was confirmed after a viscera report that came recently.

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 08:07 AM IST|Source: PTI
UP Shocker: Man Alleges His Mother Killed By Siblings, Their Wives For Property Representational Image. (Pexels)

Etah: A man here has alleged his mother was killed by his three siblings, their wives and nephews by poisoning for property, police said on Thursday. The woman died two years ago and poisoning was confirmed after a viscera report that came recently, they said.

"One Yogendra Singh Yadav (Yogi), filed a complaint stating that his elderly mother, Pavitra Devi, was manipulated by his brothers Ravendra Pal, Bijendra Pal and Narendra Pal into transferring property to them," Jalesar police station in-charge (SHO) Sudhir Raghav said.

"Yogi claims that Pavitra confided in him about the threat to her life and planned to give a statement in court supporting his claims about the property," Raghav added.

Yogi alleges that Pavitra was eventually poisoned by his three siblings, wives, and nephews, the SHO said. A post-mortem was conducted but the investigation was delayed until the viscera report confirmed poisoning.

The Kotwali police has now registered a case against nine individuals including Yogi's brothers, their wives, and nephews. "The investigation in the matter is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," said the SHO.

