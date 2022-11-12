UP SHOCKER: Man missing since 2018 found buried under killer’s house

New Delhi: A man who confessed to killing a man four years ago to a small group of people—one of whom recorded it on video and posted it online—was found to have a skeleton buried beneath the floor of his home in the Nara village, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, November 12, 2022. It is believed that the skeleton belongs to Mohammad Hasan, who went missing four years prior. The skeleton has been sent by the police for forensic analysis.

Brijender Singh Rawat, the station house officer (SHO) at the Mansoorpur Police Station, announced, "We have recovered a skeleton buried in the floor of one Salman's house. Mohammad Hasan, a resident of the same village who has been missing since November 12, was the subject of the excavation of the house.

"Salman has been detained, and we have filed a murder complaint. To determine if the recovered skeleton belongs to Mohammad Hasan, it has been sent for forensic analysis "SHO tacked on.

Hasan reportedly confessed to burying his body in his home in front of some people a few days ago. Someone recorded the confession, which was then posted online.

On Friday, the confessional video began to circulate, prompting Hasan's family to call the police.

"Salman claims in his confession that the victim was killed and buried four years prior to Mohammad Hasan's disappearance. In response to this knowledge, we dispatched a team to his home, where they recovered the skeleton "said Rawat.

(With PTI inputs)