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NewsIndiaUP SIR final voters list announced after, EC says 84 lakh new voters added
SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISION (SIR)

UP SIR final voters list announced after, EC says 84 lakh new voters added

UP SIR final voter list: According to the final electoral roll released by the poll panel, the state has seen an increase of 84,28,767 voters in the list after the SIR exercise. Out of this, 42,27,902 are men, while 42,00,778 are female voters.

|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
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UP SIR final voters list announced after, EC says 84 lakh new voters added(Image: IANS)

The final electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh were announced on Friday, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise 2026, fixing the total number of voters at 13,39,84,792 (about 13.39 crore).

The final UP voters list, announced by the Election Commission, comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state, slated for next year.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, addressing a press conference on Friday, stated that this process was conducted in a totally transparent manner.

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According to the final electoral roll released by the poll panel, the state has seen an increase of 84,28,767 voters in the list after the SIR exercise. Out of this, 42,27,902 are men, while 42,00,778 are female voters.

The rise in the number of voters comes on the back of comparison between the number of voters on January 6, 2026 and April 10, 2026 (culmination of SIR process).

According to the final roll release, the state has a total of 13.39 crore voters. Out of this, 7,30,71,061 are male voters, comprising about 54.54 per cent, while 6,09,09,525 are female voters, comprising about 45.46 per cent. About 4,206 are third-gender voters, while those in the age bracket of 18-19 years stand at 17,63,360.

On January 6, 2026, these numbers stood at 12.55 crore voters in the draft list.

The EC, stating out the difference between the two, said that the state has seen a net increase of 84,28,767 voters in the list, which includes 42,27,902 male voters, 42,00,778 female voters, 14,29,379 newly added voters and 87 third-gender voters.

Region-wise, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Jaunpur and Ghaziabad recorded the highest growth in voter numbers.

The EC also informed that a total of 8,15,996 voters were deleted between the period from January 6 to April 10, when voter verification was underway.

Notably, the figure of 13.39 crore voters marks a dip from previous figures in October 2025, when the state had registered a voter base of 15.44 crore voters.

 

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