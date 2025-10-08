UP: Six Injured In Kanpur Scooter Explosion; Forensic Team Probing Cause

A powerful explosion rocked Mestern Road in Kanpur on Tuesday, injuring at least six people. The blast reportedly originated from a scooter parked by the roadside, though the precise cause remains under investigation. Several victims were rushed to Ursula Hospital, with some in critical condition.

According to media reports, eyewitnesses described hearing a sudden loud bang that caused widespread panic in the area.

As per reports, senior police officials arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, accompanied by a forensic team to assess the situation. Investigators are examining the scooter and the surrounding area to determine whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar told ANI, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger... Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later."

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar says, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are… pic.twitter.com/ES52kcWBxK — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and avoid crowding near the site while the investigation continues. Further updates, including the identities of the injured and findings from the forensic examination, are awaited.