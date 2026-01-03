UP: Six-Year Old Girl Gangraped, Thrown From Rooftop; Accused Shot In An Encounter

UP: A six year old girl was allegedly gang raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, police said, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the region. The accused are suspected of throwing the child from a rooftop after the assault in an attempt to hide their identities.

A per India Today, the incident took place late on January 2. Police said they were alerted after receiving information that a minor girl had been found in a critical condition. She was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Sikandrabad, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on a complaint filed by the child’s father, an FIR was registered under Sections 70(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In his complaint, the father stated that two men, identified as Raju and Veeru Kashyap, were residing as tenants in the same building. He told police that his daughter had been playing on the rooftop earlier but later went missing. Her body was subsequently found in a field behind the building. Suspecting the tenants, he alleged that the two men had sexually assaulted the child before killing her, as per the reports.

Given the seriousness of the crime, the Senior Superintendent of Police constituted three teams to track down the accused. Acting on a tip off, police later learnt that the suspects were hiding at the premises of a man named Idris, reportedly.

As per the reports, When Sikandrabad police team moved in and cordoned off the area, the suspects allegedly fired at the officers in an attempt to escape. Police responded, shooting both Raju and Veeru Kashyap in the legs during the encounter. The two were taken into custody in an injured state and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the accused admitted their involvement in the crime during initial questioning. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.