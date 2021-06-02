UP state universities' final year, semester exams likely to be completed by August second week

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to complete the final year and semester exams in the state-run universities by the second week of August.

As per media reports, a proposal has been styled on the recommendations made by a three-member committee of vice-chancellors which says that students will need to appear for only one question paper per subject. The single-question paper of a subject will be designed in a way that it covers all the papers of the said subject.

This year, the question paper is most likely to be in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format and the students will be required to answer on the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

The proposal also reportedly states that the marks for the practical examinations will be given on the basis of the performance in written examinations, whereas, the oral examination will be taken online as per the requirement.

The results are expected to be announced by August end.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that the state universities which have not conducted Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) first-year exam yet, will promote the students without holding an exam. However, the marks of such students will be given considering their scores in the second-year exams.

On the other hand, the state-run universities that have conducted the UG and PG first year exams in 2020, will promote the second-year students to final year on the basis of marks in the first year exams. Also, the second-year students of those universities which have not conducted first-year examinations in 2020, will have to take the exam to get promoted.

