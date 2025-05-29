UP Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Student; School Sealed Over Violations
A teacher in Budhana, UP, was arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. The school was sealed for illegally running classes 9 and 10.
Trending Photos
A private school teacher in the Budhana area of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl student, police reported on Thursday.
The suspect, 35-year-old Shehzad, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh.
In reaction to the occurrence, the local education department sealed the school on grounds of several operational irregularities. The authorities disclosed that the school had formal authorization to operate up to Class 8 but was found operating Classes 9 and 10 illegally.
A probe into the institution's regulatory offenses is presently ongoing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv