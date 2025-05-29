Advertisement
UP TEACHER

UP Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Student; School Sealed Over Violations

A teacher in Budhana, UP, was arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. The school was sealed for illegally running classes 9 and 10.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 06:09 PM IST|Source:
UP Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Student; School Sealed Over Violations REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A private school teacher in the Budhana area of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl student, police reported on Thursday. 

The suspect, 35-year-old Shehzad, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Budhana Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh.

In reaction to the occurrence, the local education department sealed the school on grounds of several operational irregularities. The authorities disclosed that the school had formal authorization to operate up to Class 8 but was found operating Classes 9 and 10 illegally.

A probe into the institution's regulatory offenses is presently ongoing.

