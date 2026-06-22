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UP: Teen held after brother, sister-in-law and nephew found dead in Gorakhpur

Senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (South), visited the spot to oversee the investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
UP: Teen held after brother, sister-in-law and nephew found dead in Gorakhpur
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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