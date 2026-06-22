/UP: Teen held after brother, sister-in-law and nephew found dead in Gorakhpur

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody after his elder brother, sister-in-law and three-year-old nephew were found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday. The incident came to light in the early hours of the morning when police received information about the deaths and rushed to the scene. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examination, while investigators began collecting evidence.
Senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Superintendent of Police (South), visited the spot to oversee the investigation.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana Gupta and their son Reyan Gupta.
Preliminary findings indicate that the deaths may be linked to an ongoing family dispute, though investigators are still working to establish the exact motive.
SP (South) Dinesh Puri said police received information about the incident at around 3 am. Local police teams, senior officers and forensic experts subsequently reached the location to examine the scene and gather evidence.
During the investigation, officers found that Amit Gupta, his wife and their son had been sleeping in the same room when they were allegedly attacked.
Police said an FIR has been registered by Bansgaon Police based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father. The weapon allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered.
"The complaint was lodged by the deceased's father, following which the bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination," SP Dinesh Puri said.
The accused has been detained and is being questioned by investigators.
Police said the case remains under investigation and further details are expected to emerge following forensic analysis and continued questioning of the accused.
(With IANS inputs)
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