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UP: Three killed, five injured in massive explosion at Kaushambi firecracker factory

Three people were killed and five others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Manauri Bazar on the Kaushambi-Prayagraj border in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said. The incident began with a fire at the factory, followed by a series of powerful explosions that triggered panic in the surrounding area. Several nearby houses were damaged, with windows shattered and debris scattered across the locality.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
UP: Three killed, five injured in massive explosion at Kaushambi firecracker factory
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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UP: Three killed, five injured in massive explosion at Kaushambi firecracker factory
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