UP: Three killed, five injured in massive explosion at Kaushambi firecracker factory

Three people were killed and five others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Manauri Bazar on the Kaushambi-Prayagraj border in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said. The incident began with a fire at the factory, followed by a series of powerful explosions that triggered panic in the surrounding area. Several nearby houses were damaged, with windows shattered and debris scattered across the locality.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Edited By Shweta Kumari Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:32 PM IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:32 PM IST join share