/UP: Three killed, five injured in massive explosion at Kaushambi firecracker factory

Three people were killed and five others injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Manauri Bazar on the Kaushambi-Prayagraj border in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said. The incident began with a fire at the factory, followed by a series of powerful explosions that triggered panic in the surrounding area. Several nearby houses were damaged, with windows shattered and debris scattered across the locality.
District Magistrate Vipin Pal reached the site after receiving information about the incident and reviewed the rescue and relief operations. He directed officials to speed up the search for anyone trapped under the debris and ensure that the injured receive immediate medical treatment.
"Information about the explosion at the firecracker factory on the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border was received at around 10.40 a.m. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway to find those trapped under the debris and provide medical care," Pal said.
He said teams were continuing to search the debris because of the possibility that more people could be trapped.
"Anyone found in the debris during the rescue operation is immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment," he added.
A fire brigade team was sent to the spot along with six to eight ambulances. Police and administrative teams from both Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts also reached the site and joined the rescue efforts. Pal said the casualty figures were preliminary.
"So far, approximately three people have been reported dead, while approximately five are injured. The injured have been sent to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where they are receiving treatment," he said.
"This is the only preliminary information regarding the number of dead and injured. The situation will become clearer once the rescue operation is complete. The administration will share any new information as soon as it receives it," Pal added.
According to preliminary information, the firecracker factory was operating from a house located some distance from the settlement. Several people were reportedly inside when the accident occurred.
Eyewitnesses said smoke was initially seen rising from the house before a sudden burst of explosions. Firecrackers continued to explode one after another, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach the building in the initial stages.
The blasts were heard across the surrounding area and were powerful enough to damage several nearby houses. Glass windows were shattered, while parts of the structure and other debris were thrown over a wide area. A thick cloud of smoke also covered the locality.
Police restricted the movement of people around the site as the explosions continued. Rescue and relief operations remain underway, with further details awaited.
(With IANS inputs)
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