UP tops law and order rankings, says DyCM Brajesh Pathak ahead of Budget session

Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday underlined the state’s progress in law and order, economic growth and overall development since 2017.

Addressing the media, Pathak said Uttar Pradesh had made significant strides over the past few years and now ranks first in maintaining law and order. He also pointed to a rise in per capita income, adding that the economic survey would be presented during the session, followed by budgetary allocations for various development schemes.

The Budget Session of the Assembly begins on Monday and will feature a special discussion window from 5 pm to 8 pm each day, aimed at giving members additional time to raise issues beyond regular House proceedings. The session will run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026–27 financial year scheduled to be tabled on February 11.

Several key matters, including the presentation of the budget, are expected to be taken up during the session. Speaker Satish Mahana said efforts were being made to ensure the House functions for at least 30 days this year, urging the opposition to participate in debates rather than disrupt proceedings.

In view of the session, police personnel and the Rapid Response Force have been deployed around the Assembly complex to maintain security. Traffic arrangements in the surrounding areas have also been strengthened to ease movement for legislators and officials.

Ahead of the session, the NDA legislature party held a meeting on Sunday to prepare for the proceedings. Speaking later, Pathak expressed confidence that the session would be productive, saying legislators were enthusiastic and well prepared.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to the opposition to raise issues in a constructive manner, stating that meaningful debate would strengthen the House. NDA MLA Danish Ansari, meanwhile, accused the opposition of lacking a clear agenda, asserting that the government had met public expectations on governance, law and order, and development.

(With ANI inputs)