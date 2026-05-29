UP tragedy: Under-construction bridge collapses in Hamirpur during storm, 5 killed; CM Yogi takes cognisance - What we know so far

In a tragic incident, at least five workers died, and several others were feared trapped after a slab, bridge pier, and shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took immediate cognisance of the matter.

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What happened?

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The incident took place at the under-construction Kandaur-Morakandar bridge in the Kurara Police Station area, where construction work was underway during the night shift.

According to officials cited by news agency ANI, the collapse occurred at around 2 am in the early hours of Friday after a powerful storm struck the region, leading to the failure of multiple structural components, including slabs and support pillars.

Meanwhile, locals reported that a severe storm hit the area around midnight, causing the bridge structure to give way while construction work was ongoing.

One resident stated the storm was so intense that segments of the bridge collapsed, bringing down supporting pillars and trapping workers and security personnel present at the site.

Another eyewitness said work on pillars and slabs was in progress when the storm struck, leading to the collapse of a slab and supporting structure.

#WATCH | Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Under-construction bridge collapses due to severe storm. Five workers killed, several others feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/Q9RgKxg6bj — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2026

UP CM Yogi takes cognizance

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO)'s statement, CM Yogi expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. Furthermore, he also directed the officials to rush to the accident site without delay.

The Chief Minister instructed the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies to ensure that no effort is spared in locating those still trapped under the debris.

The Chief Minister also directed that the injured be provided immediate and adequate medical treatment and that proper compensation be extended to the families of the deceased.

According to the CMO, he further ordered officials to establish direct contact with the victims' families and ensure all possible assistance is provided to them.

Further details are awaited as rescue operations remain underway.

(with ANI inputs)

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