No HSRP, no pollution certificate: New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions

If you own or drive any motor vehicle registered in the state of Uttar Pradesh, you need to be aware of an important change in state policy regarding keeping your vehicle legal with regard to maintenance and proper certification. The UP State Transport Department has made a final decision that establishes a very firm relationship between the vehicle registration plates (hardware) on a vehicle and the environmental certification of the vehicle. This will leave many motorists unable to operate their vehicles legally if they fail to comply with new regulations.

No HSRP, no PUCC: Deadline approaches

According to the UP State Transport Department's new regulations, starting on April 16, 2026, all vehicles that do not have a high-security registration plate (HSRP) will not be eligible to obtain a pollution under control certificate (PUCC). The UP State Transport Department is updating its digital PUCC online application process to guarantee the system will only recognize vehicles that have been validated with an HSRP. If your vehicle has an out-of-date number plate, then your application for a pollution certificate will be rejected; therefore, your vehicle would be considered illegal to operate on any public roadway.

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Exceptions: Exempt vehicles (iconic/discontinued models)

To help alleviate the challenges owning or maintaining classic cars or discontinued models with respect to obtaining the HSRP, the UP State Transport Department has published a complete list of exceptions to this requirement. All owners of the vehicles on this list do not need to have an HSRP on their vehicles to continue obtaining a PUCC for their vehicle.

How to obtain your high-security registration plate number

Motor vehicle operators who do not want to face long delays or additional penalties must get their high-security registration plates (HSRPs) immediately. The process for obtaining an HSRP has been simplified and is now accomplished through an online portal.

1. Go to online portal: Go to www.bookmyhsrp.com

2. Enter vehicle information: You must enter your registration number, chassis number, and engine specifications.

3. Make an appointment: Select an appointment time at your most convenient approved dealer or installation center.

4. Get HSRP installed: Report to the approved dealer or installation center at your appointed time to have your HSRP installed professionally.

Why does this rule matter?

By linking HSRPs to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), the government wants to allow for better vehicle tracking and to hold the vehicle owner responsible for any future air quality issues associated with that particular vehicle. The Government of India has imposed fines for operating a cause of action without a valid PUCC in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The only way to continue operating a cause of action in India, after creating a digital registration, is to ensure that the vehicle complies with current safety and/or emission standards.

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