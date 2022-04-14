हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistani song

UP: Two people booked for hampering national integration by playing songs hailing Pakistan

Two people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly hampering national integration by playing songs on a mobile phone hailing Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

UP: Two people booked for hampering national integration by playing songs hailing Pakistan

Two people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly hampering national integration by playing songs on a mobile phone hailing Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged against Naeem and Mustkim of Singhai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The FIR was lodged against the duo on the complaint of villager Ashish who objected to their playing the song praising Pakistan, they said.

On being objected to by Ashish, the duo also picked up a fight with him, prompting the complainant to shoot the video of the incident and upload it on his Twitter handle, prompting police to take note of the matter and proceed legally, they said.

Bareilly's Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said an FIR has been registered on the complaint and a probe is on in the matter.

The FIR was lodged under section 153 of the IPC which pertains to acts hampering national integration.

 

