UP tycoon's son mows down pedestrians, crashes luxury car in other vehicles; several injured

Kanpur: A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly being driven by the son of a prominent tobacco businessman KK Mishra, created a mayhem after it hit pedestrians and several other vehicles. As per the NDTV report, at least six people were injured in a road accident on Sunday afternoon.

As per the reports, the incident occurred around 3:15 P.M. near Gwaltoli area when the luxury car driven by the son, Shivam Mishra lost control in a drunk state and rammed several other vehicles along the roadside, DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The incident took place at around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall, where a luxury car allegedly being driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman K K Mishra, lost control. The vehicle rammed into people standing by the roadside and hit multiple vehicles, creating panic in the area, said DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava.

As per eyewitnesses, the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then it crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, throwing it's rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car climbed onto the motorcycle’s front wheel and dragged it for a short distance before crashing into an electric pole, where it finally came to a stop.

As per ANI, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident.

A victim named Taufiq Ahmed from Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres away and suffered serious leg injuries. Others suffered fractures and wounds, police said.

In spite of stopping the car after hitting into several vehicles, Shivam Mishra tried to flee the scene. Mishra’s bouncers, who were trailing him in another vehicle, attempted to shield him but failed, and are alleged to have misbehaved with members of the public. Enraged bystanders then smashed the windows of the Lamborghini Aventador and dragged Mishra out of the car.

Order was restored only after police reached the spot, rescued Mishra, and shifted him along with other injured persons to a private hospital. The luxury car, reportedly valued at over Rs 6 crore, is registered in Rohini in northwest Delhi, according to RTO records. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and has been seized by the police.