UP weather alert: Rain and storms to hit 13 districts; 48-hour IMD warning | Check full weather forecast here
IMD issued a yellow alert for rain and 50kmph storms in 13 UP districts including Noida, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. Check the 48-hour forecast and farmer advisory here.
Trending Photos
The weather in Uttar Pradesh is going to change a lot. The India Meteorological Department said there will be thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds in 13 districts. This change is happening because of a disturbance. It will last for 48 hours. There are 13 districts that need to be careful. The weather department told people in western Uttar Pradesh to get ready for weather. The districts that will have thunder, lightning, and rain are
- Saharanpur
- Muzaffarnagar
- Bijnor
- Moradabad
- Bareilly
- Budaun
- Etah
- Aligarh
- Bulandshahr
- Meerut
- Amroha
- Noida
- Ghaziabad
People in these areas should be careful because the wind can be deadly. It can go up to 40–50 km per hour.
The reason for this change is a disturbance over North India. This is making the weather change in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. It is making clouds form quickly.
Here is what we can expect
- March 19 and 20: It will rain a little in western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.
- March 20 and 21: The storm will move to Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will rain there too.
The rain will make the temperature go down a little. This is good because it was getting very hot. The storms can make it difficult to go to work or school. The power can go out. Trees can fall down because of the wind.
Farmers need to be careful. The rain can be beneficial for some crops. The wind and lightning can be hazardous.
Farmers should keep their crops and machines safe. If they are watering their crops or using pesticides, they should stop until the storm is over.
ALSO READ | Delhi Weather: Storms hit national capital, flight operations disrupted as temperatures set to drop
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv